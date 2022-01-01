Retail
Stéphane LAGUILHON-DEBAT
Stéphane LAGUILHON-DEBAT
PARIS 13
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABBANA
- Responsable pôle systèmes
PARIS 13
maintenant
Allociné
- Administrateur systèmes et réseaux
Paris
2004 - 2005
AOL France
- Webmaster
Neuilly sur Seine
2002 - 2004
Formations
Télécom ParisTech (Anciennement ENST)
Paris
2005 - 2007
Master Sécurité et Réseau
