Menu

Stephane LASKART

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NYSE Euronext - Head of Business Development

    Paris 2007 - maintenant Directeur du Développement d'Introduction en bourse en France

  • UCP - Universal Capital Partners - Analyste financier

    2002 - 2006

  • LCF Rothschild Corporate Finance - Chargé d'affaires

    2001 - 2002

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 1995 - 1997 Finance d'entreprise

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :