Stephane LASKART
Stephane LASKART
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
NYSE Euronext
- Head of Business Development
Paris
2007 - maintenant
Directeur du Développement d'Introduction en bourse en France
UCP - Universal Capital Partners
- Analyste financier
2002 - 2006
LCF Rothschild Corporate Finance
- Chargé d'affaires
2001 - 2002
Formations
Université Catholique De Lille (Lille)
Lille
1995 - 1997
Finance d'entreprise
Réseau
Arnaud ADAM
Déborah LASKART
Eric ESCALE
Isabelle BOUMENDIL
Jerome TAIEB
Loïc BELZE
Patrick LE BERRIGAUD
Scott KIMAN
Stéphane FLEX
Vincent REMY
