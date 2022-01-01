Stéphane OLLIVIER

Mes compétences :
Production
AutoCAD
Amélioration continue
Qualité
Analyse technique
Norme ISO 9001
Norme ISO 14001
Extrusion
Technical support
Team Management
Project Management
Quality Control
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
JSP
- Project Leader Engineering
2006 - maintenantProduction of ARPRO
Estrées Saint Denis
(Oise-60)
In this role I am in charge of:
* Production equipment's improvement (dryer, ADS ,transfer lines, pipings). ;
* New equipment's implementation (ADS, water filters, screeners, recycling line, ME). ;
* Technical support to customers and users. ;
* Environmental projects (water recycling, steam consumption, steam insulation).
Conclusion: development of technical knowledge, customer and supplier relationship and project management.
EPE
- Technical Manager
2004 - 2005Production of plastic parts for IT and automotive.
St Priest (Rhone-69)/Pardubice CZ
In this role I was responsible for:
* Technical support for Czech production site. ;
* Molding process: to increase utilities capacity (steam, air, cooling). ;
* Method / industrialization: development of new production tools. ;
* Quality: documentation for ISO TS16949 certification.
Conclusion: Development of technical knowledge and international open minded.
JSP
- Production Supervisor
1999 - 2004Production of ARPRO
Estrées Saint Denis
(Oise-60)
In this role I was responsible for:
* Management of 5 teams of 11 people working in 5x8. ;
* Management of production planning for extrusion, expansion molding and packaging. ;
* Inventory management of extrusion, expansion, molding and packaging. ;
* Project management: colors lines, packaging modification. ;
* Quality: Participation to ISO 9002, 14 001 certification.
Conclusion: Management skills, technical exchanges with different countries (Germany, Japan) and projects management.
JSP
- Chef d'equipe
1997 - 1999 Shift Leader
In this role I was responsible for:
* Team management of 8 people working in 5 * 8. ;
* Plant start up, product launch in extrusion and expansion processes. ;
* Implementation and validation of production tools: extruders, autoclaves, transfer lines.
Conclusion: Contribution to a plant start up and quality product, team management.
Cray Valley
- Production technician
1994 - 1997Production alkyd resins for paints market.
Villers Saint Paul
(Oise-60)