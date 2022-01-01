Menu

Stéphane OLLIVIER

CINQUEUX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Production
AutoCAD
Amélioration continue
Qualité
Analyse technique
Norme ISO 9001
Norme ISO 14001
Extrusion
Technical support
Team Management
Project Management
Quality Control
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • JSP - Project Leader Engineering

    2006 - maintenant Production of ARPRO
    www.jsp.com
    Estrées Saint Denis
    (Oise-60)


    In this role I am in charge of:
    * Production equipment's improvement (dryer, ADS ,transfer lines, pipings). ;
    * New equipment's implementation (ADS, water filters, screeners, recycling line, ME). ;
    * Technical support to customers and users. ;
    * Environmental projects (water recycling, steam consumption, steam insulation).

    Conclusion: development of technical knowledge, customer and supplier relationship and project management.

  • EPE - Technical Manager

    2004 - 2005 Production of plastic parts for IT and automotive.
    www.epe-europe.net
    St Priest (Rhone-69)/Pardubice CZ


    In this role I was responsible for:
    * Technical support for Czech production site. ;
    * Molding process: to increase utilities capacity (steam, air, cooling). ;
    * Method / industrialization: development of new production tools. ;
    * Quality: documentation for ISO TS16949 certification.

    Conclusion: Development of technical knowledge and international open minded.

  • JSP - Production Supervisor

    1999 - 2004 Production of ARPRO
    www.jsp.com
    Estrées Saint Denis
    (Oise-60)


    In this role I was responsible for:
    * Management of 5 teams of 11 people working in 5x8. ;
    * Management of production planning for extrusion, expansion molding and packaging. ;
    * Inventory management of extrusion, expansion, molding and packaging. ;
    * Project management: colors lines, packaging modification. ;
    * Quality: Participation to ISO 9002, 14 001 certification.

    Conclusion: Management skills, technical exchanges with different countries (Germany, Japan) and projects management.

  • JSP - Chef d'equipe

    1997 - 1999 Shift Leader

    In this role I was responsible for:
    * Team management of 8 people working in 5 * 8. ;
    * Plant start up, product launch in extrusion and expansion processes. ;
    * Implementation and validation of production tools: extruders, autoclaves, transfer lines.

    Conclusion: Contribution to a plant start up and quality product, team management.

  • Cray Valley - Production technician

    1994 - 1997 Production alkyd resins for paints market.
    www.Crayvalley.com
    Villers Saint Paul
    (Oise-60)

Formations

  • IUT Du Montet (Villers Les Nancy)

    Villers Les Nancy 1991 - 1993 DUT