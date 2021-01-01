Menu

Stéphane PARENTEAU

MONTREAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MUSICIEN SESSIONS/TOURNÉES/REALISATEUR

    Montréal (07110) 1990 - maintenant

Formations

  • College Musitechnic

    Montréal (07110) 2002 - 2003

  • Cegep de Saint-Hyacinthe

    Montréal (07110) 1987 - 1989

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel