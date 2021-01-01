Menu

Stephane VASILJEVIC

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CGGVeritas - Shift Leader Geophysicist onboard processing

    Paris 2010 - maintenant -Quality control of the seismic data
    -Preprocessing and/or processing of seismic data
    -involved in QHSE rules and action onboard (Job safety analysis, Task Observation Process, reporting)

  • CGGVeritas - QC Manager on land acquisition

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Head of department, in charge of the Quality Control and the field processing:
    -Preplanning and follow up of the operations.
    -Processing and quality control of the seismic data.
    Seismic acquisition in:
    OBC, Shallow water, land (desert, jungle and cities) 2D and 3D.
    Sources: air gun, explosives and vibroseis

  • CGGVeritas - Geophysicist: Quality control and preprocessing, CGGVeritas

    Paris 2003 - 2009 Preprocessing and quality control of seismic data using Geocluster, Geoland and maping with ARCGIS.
    Aquisition in :
    Holland,Germany,Tunisia,Egypt, Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, India, Laos,Thailand, Indonesia.

  • ICRA Service - Quality Technician

    2000 - 2001 -Quality control on mobile phone for SAGEM
    -Validation of a dedicated informatic program for VIRGIN west coast main line train.

  • Laboratoire National d'Essais (LNE) - Technician Quality-Metrology

    2000 - 2000 In a metrology department, in charge of calibration and comformity according to COFRAC regulation of industrial equipment.
    -Insite intervention
    -Deal directly with the client

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :