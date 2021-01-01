Stephane VASILJEVIC

-
CGGVeritas
- Shift Leader Geophysicist onboard processing
Paris
2010 - maintenant
-Quality control of the seismic data
-Preprocessing and/or processing of seismic data
-involved in QHSE rules and action onboard (Job safety analysis, Task Observation Process, reporting)
CGGVeritas
- QC Manager on land acquisition
Paris
2009 - 2010
Head of department, in charge of the Quality Control and the field processing:
-Preplanning and follow up of the operations.
-Processing and quality control of the seismic data.
Seismic acquisition in:
OBC, Shallow water, land (desert, jungle and cities) 2D and 3D.
Sources: air gun, explosives and vibroseis
CGGVeritas
- Geophysicist: Quality control and preprocessing, CGGVeritas
Paris
2003 - 2009
Preprocessing and quality control of seismic data using Geocluster, Geoland and maping with ARCGIS.
Aquisition in :
Holland,Germany,Tunisia,Egypt, Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, India, Laos,Thailand, Indonesia.
ICRA Service
- Quality Technician
2000 - 2001
-Quality control on mobile phone for SAGEM
-Validation of a dedicated informatic program for VIRGIN west coast main line train.
Laboratoire National d'Essais (LNE)
- Technician Quality-Metrology
2000 - 2000
In a metrology department, in charge of calibration and comformity according to COFRAC regulation of industrial equipment.
-Insite intervention
-Deal directly with the client