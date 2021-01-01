Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane VASLET
Ajouter
Stéphane VASLET
Gennevilliers
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FedEx Express France
- Responsable Achats
Gennevilliers
2012 - maintenant
TATEX
- Responsable Achats & Systèmes d'information
2010 - 2012
TATEX
- Responsable Achats
2008 - 2010
Tat Express
- Responsable modernisation & achats
2005 - 2008
Brodeur SRRP
- Responsable marché IT/Telecoms
1999 - maintenant
I & E
- Consultant
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Sciences Com'
Nantes
1995 - 1996
Institut Supérieur De Gestion
Paris
1991 - 1994
Réseau
Abilio FARIA
Alexandre DRAPERON
Bertrand QUILLEVERE
Cédric ETIENNE
Courtemanche JULIEN
Delphine LECONTE
Géraldine CLATOT
Maxime BERNE
Stephane MENARD
Valérie LE CHEVILLIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z