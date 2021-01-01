Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane VAUDOIT
Ajouter
Stéphane VAUDOIT
ARGENTAN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Argentan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Amcor flexibles
- Adjoint Responsable Maintenance
1997 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Lemonier
Caen
1994 - 1997
BTS Maintenance Industrielle
Institution Saint Joseph
Villedieu Les Poeles
1992 - 1994
BAC PRO E.I.E.
Institution Saint Joseph
Villedieu Les Poeles
1990 - 1992
CAP/ BEP Electrotechnique
Réseau
Anthony NOUVEAU
Carl ALLAIN
Damien MALOINE
Emeric MARIE
Guillaume BLANCHEMAIN
Jerry PILLON
Marc VANNESTE
Olivier GOBIN
Patrick MARIE
Yannick HARDEL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z