Stephane VOZZA

VILLEJUIF

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Cisco Switches/Routers
Linux
Avaya switches
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
VMware
TCP/IP
Sorties
Secure Shell
SNMP
Oracle Inventory
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Nortel
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IP
Hyper-V
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Audit
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • RATP - Centre - Machiniste Receveur

    2004 - maintenant RATP - Centre bus de Montrouge - Porte d'Orléans - Paris 75014
    - Machiniste Receveur

  • La POSTE - Agent de tri

    1999 - 2004 La POSTE - et Distribution messagerie et courrier pour les Particuliers et Entreprises

  • Garage SUD Agent Renault - Mécanicien Automobile

    1996 - 1998

  • Garage Paris Sud Auto - Mécanicien Automobile

    1994 - 1996

Formations

  • M2I

    Paris 2015 - 2016 titre technicien supérieur réseaux informatiques et télécommunications

    Formation de Technicien Supérieur Réseaux Informatiques et Télécommunications
    Obtention du titre de niveau Bac+2

