Stephane VOZZA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villejuif
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows
Cisco Switches/Routers
Linux
Avaya switches
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
VMware
TCP/IP
Sorties
Secure Shell
SNMP
Oracle Inventory
Oracle
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Nortel
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
IP
Hyper-V
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Audit
Active Directory
Pas de contact professionnel