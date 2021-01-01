Menu

Stéphane WILMES

GENT

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Stéphane Wilmes BVBA/SPRL - Director

    2012 - maintenant Chief Legal Officer at VPK Packaging Group NV since August 2013.
    Interim M&A counsel at Tessenderlo Chemie NV between Q4/2012 and Q1/2013

  • Enfinity NV - General Counsel

    2010 - 2012

  • Devgen NV - General Counsel

    2006 - 2010

  • Innogenetics NV - General Counsel

    2000 - 2005

  • Baker & McKenzie - Attorney

    Paris 1996 - 2000

  • Coppens Van Ommeslaghe Faurès - Attorney

    1993 - 1995

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1990 - 1992

  • Gent Universiteit (Gand)

    Gand 1985 - 1990 Master in Law

    Company Law

Réseau

