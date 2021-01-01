Retail
Stéphane WILMES
Stéphane WILMES
GENT
Entreprises
Stéphane Wilmes BVBA/SPRL
- Director
2012 - maintenant
Chief Legal Officer at VPK Packaging Group NV since August 2013.
Interim M&A counsel at Tessenderlo Chemie NV between Q4/2012 and Q1/2013
Enfinity NV
- General Counsel
2010 - 2012
Devgen NV
- General Counsel
2006 - 2010
Innogenetics NV
- General Counsel
2000 - 2005
Baker & McKenzie
- Attorney
Paris
1996 - 2000
Coppens Van Ommeslaghe Faurès
- Attorney
1993 - 1995
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
1990 - 1992
Gent Universiteit (Gand)
Gand
1985 - 1990
Master in Law
Company Law
Réseau
Albert Roger BOUM
Christophe ARMENOULT
David HAMELIN
Dominique SCHEUREN
François CHOCRY
Laure EUCHER-LAHON GALIPEAU
Laurent LARTAUD
Patrice JOULIA
