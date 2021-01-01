Stephane Zoukouan CEBRE

Menu

En résumé

Je suis Stéphane zoukouan jeune brillant et studieux

Entreprises

  • Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité - Agent comptage HTA

    Abidjan 2013 - 2013 POSE ET MAINTENANCE DU COMPTAGE HTA ...RELEVER DES FACTURES DES CLIENTS HTA

Formations

  • Centre D'Electronique Et D'Informatique Appliquée (Abidjan, Treichville)

    Abidjan, Treichville 2010 - 2012 brevet de technicien superieur/BTS

    maintenance des systèmes électroniques et informatiques

