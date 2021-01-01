Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephane Zoukouan CEBRE
Ajouter
Stephane Zoukouan CEBRE
Abidjan
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je suis Stéphane zoukouan jeune brillant et studieux
Entreprises
Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité
- Agent comptage HTA
Abidjan
2013 - 2013
POSE ET MAINTENANCE DU COMPTAGE HTA ...RELEVER DES FACTURES DES CLIENTS HTA
Formations
Centre D'Electronique Et D'Informatique Appliquée (Abidjan, Treichville)
Abidjan, Treichville
2010 - 2012
brevet de technicien superieur/BTS
maintenance des systèmes électroniques et informatiques
Réseau
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z