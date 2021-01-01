Retail
Stephane ZOUNGRANA
Stephane ZOUNGRANA
Velizy Villacoublay
Entreprises
Bateg
- Assistant Conducteur des travaux
Velizy Villacoublay
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Lorraine (Nancy)
Nancy
2014 - maintenant
FACULTES DES SCIENCES TECHNIQUES DE L'UNIVERSITER DE LIMOGES (Egletons)
Egletons
2012 - maintenant
Licence Imro
genie civil
Zstar (Algiers)
Algiers
2004 - 2012
Réseau
Aidatou KAFANDO
Haja RAMBELO
Hana HANIA
Pascale LEDUC
Serge D ALMEIDA
Stéphane ANNEQUIN
Tighiouart KENZA
