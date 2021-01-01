Menu

Stephanie AHMAR

CHATILLON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Moi - Assistante maternelle creche fam

    2012 - 2018 Acruellement assistante maternelle agréée en congé parental

Formations

  • Cap Petite Enfance (Grigny)

    Grigny 2016 - 2017

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :