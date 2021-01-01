Retail
Stéphanie ASTIC
Stéphanie ASTIC
LE PORT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEFORA
- Conseillère en insertion professionnelle / Formatrice
LE PORT
2004 - maintenant
Animation d'actions de formation sur le bilan personnel et professionnel,
Accompagnement de projet,
Recherche d'emploi,
Orientation
Formations
Maison Familiale Rurale (Chateauneuf Sur Isère)
Chateauneuf Sur Isère
1999 - 2001
Economie Sociale et Familiale
BTS
Laure DUPONT-GAILLARD
Michel LECLERC
Nathalie CHARNAY
