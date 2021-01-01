Menu

Stéphanie ASTIC

LE PORT

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tournon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEFORA - Conseillère en insertion professionnelle / Formatrice

    LE PORT 2004 - maintenant Animation d'actions de formation sur le bilan personnel et professionnel,
    Accompagnement de projet,
    Recherche d'emploi,
    Orientation

Formations

  • Maison Familiale Rurale (Chateauneuf Sur Isère)

    Chateauneuf Sur Isère 1999 - 2001 Economie Sociale et Familiale

    BTS

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :