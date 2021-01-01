Retail
Stephanie BABEL
Stephanie BABEL
BERGERAC
Entreprises
FJB
- Directeur adjoint
2014 - maintenant
Etablissement de psychogériatrie
Centre Hospitalier de Tarbes
- Cadre de santé EHPAD
2012 - 2014
Centre hospitalier de Tarbes
- Cadre de santé MCO
2004 - 2012
Centre hospitalier d'Agen
- Cadre de santé formateur
2000 - 2004
CHU Nancy
- Infirmière
Nancy
1996 - 2000
Formations
IAE BAYONNE
Bayonne
2011 - 2012
Master 2
IFCS TOULOUSE
Toulouse
2002 - 2003
Cadre de santé
Frédéric DESPIAU
Loïc MALINGREY
Michelle DOUXAMI
Najette TOUAHRIA
Nathalie TEXIER
Stéphane GAYET
Sylvie MINVIELLE
Yveline COEURJOLY
