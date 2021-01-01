Stephanie BACCON GICQUEL

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Consulting
English
Organised
Entreprises
Ricardo Strategic Consulting
- Project Controller
2003 - maintenantI was in charge of controlling the legal and financial aspects all our projects worldwide (UK, Germany, USA, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil...). I monthly calculated the revenue of our division, was in charge of the invoice process and cash collection. I had to forecast our Order intake, Order book, cash by
adjusting our rolling budget each month. I reported the monthly results and analysis to Group.
I was involved in the preparation of our budget and I also re-designed and implemented a new project management procedure and processes.
Ouest-France
- Freelance journalist
Rennes2000 - 2003Freelance Journalist for two villages totalling 12,000 inhabitants.
Groupe Andre
- Property Lawyer
1997 - 2000I dealt with all the group’s properties located all around France. At the time I worked there, the Group wanted to sell hundreds of their town centre apartments in order to develop the discount activity by renting the premises instead of buying them. This was a dramatic change of strategy for the Centenary Group. Except the negotiation part, I had to complete the rent, purchase or sale liaising with the estate agents and solicitors. I also dealt with all disputes raised around this area conducting legal procedure in front of the court and/or liaising with barristers.
Formations
Chartered Institute Of Management Accountants (London)