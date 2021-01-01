Menu

Stephanie BACCON GICQUEL

TOURS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Consulting
English
Organised

Entreprises

  • Ricardo Strategic Consulting - Project Controller

    2003 - maintenant I was in charge of controlling the legal and financial aspects all our projects worldwide (UK, Germany, USA, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil...). I monthly calculated the revenue of our division, was in charge of the invoice process and cash collection. I had to forecast our Order intake, Order book, cash by
    adjusting our rolling budget each month. I reported the monthly results and analysis to Group.
    I was involved in the preparation of our budget and I also re-designed and implemented a new project management procedure and processes.

  • Ouest-France - Freelance journalist

    Rennes 2000 - 2003 Freelance Journalist for two villages totalling 12,000 inhabitants.

  • Groupe Andre - Property Lawyer

    1997 - 2000 I dealt with all the group’s properties located all around France. At the time I worked there, the Group wanted to sell hundreds of their town centre apartments in order to develop the discount activity by renting the premises instead of buying them. This was a dramatic change of strategy for the Centenary Group. Except the negotiation part, I had to complete the rent, purchase or sale liaising with the estate agents and solicitors. I also dealt with all disputes raised around this area conducting legal procedure in front of the court and/or liaising with barristers.

Formations

  • Chartered Institute Of Management Accountants (London)

    London 2007 - 2011 Management Accounting Qualification

    ACMA

  • Institut D'Etudes Juridiques Et Economiques Appliquees A La Construction Et A L'Habitat ICH (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Expertise Judiciaire, estimation des immeubles, droit de l'immeuble, droit des travaux

  • Faculté De Droit Et De Science Politique

    Rennes 1995 - 1996 Maitrise de Droit des Affaires

  • Faculté De Droit De Science Politique Et De Gestion (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1994 - 1995 Licence en Droit Prive

  • Université Rennes 1 Économie-Gestion

    Rennes 1992 - 1994 Licence en Administrations Economiques et Sociales

