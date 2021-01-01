Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephanie BARTIER - CHAFFRAIX
Ajouter
Stephanie BARTIER - CHAFFRAIX
PARIS cedex 08
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nexity
- Directrice gérance et location
PARIS cedex 08
2019 - maintenant
FONCIA
- Directrice de gestion Locative
Antony
2006 - 2019
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin IDIAB
Lyon
2004 - 2005
MASTER 2 droit immobilier et ADB
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2003 - 2004
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2002 - 2003
Droit
Institut Catholique De Lyon Fac Catho
Lyon
1999 - 2002
droit
Réseau
Audrey MASSON
Daubeuf NATACHA
Delphine DUBOST
Grégory CLIMENT
Grégory D'ANGELA
Ludivine VALLA - NOURRISSON
Marc DECALLONNE
Stephane GLUCKSMANN
Sylvie DERVIEUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z