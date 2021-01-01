Menu

Stephanie BAUER

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Certificat de premiers secours
Ciel Comptabilité
Sage
Ressources humaines
Volontariat international
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Assistante GPE

    2016 - maintenant

  • Umanis - Consultante Ressources Humaines

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2016

  • Société Générale - Conseillère Clientèle en Banque

    PARIS 2015 - 2015 Setting up and maintaining customers’ accounts
    Promoting and selling financial products and services to customers
    Advicing about savings' accounts
    Dealing with enquiries

  • Hexagone Auto Pièces - Chargée de déploiement

    2013 - 2014 Creating and managing the firm
    Formulating the strategy and the specifications
    Run the accounting
    Elaborating procedures
    Human Ressources

  • The Co-op Bookshop Australia - Vendeuse et Responsable Caisse

    2013 - 2013 Welcoming and serving customers
    Counter Staff, money handling
    Managing special advertisements for discounts events
    Taking pre-sale orders from customers and entering them into the stock ordering system

  • Billon Immobilier - Assistante Comptable Fournisseur

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 Overseeing accounts of sub-contractors for all four subsidiaries
    Making monthly supplier transactions for body corporate and property management
    Overseeing tenants’ weekly payments
    Carrying out various tasks in areas of both body corporate and property management

  • GEODE Conseils - Assistante Comptable

    Saint-Genis-Laval 2010 - 2010 Completing accounting processes for individual customers
    Conducted study to identify most economical payment of firm’s postage needs
    Preparing interviews with representatives of businesses for the study

  • SAS ECARTIP - Assistante Comptable et Administrative

    Décines-Charpieu 2009 - 2009 Carrying out all main areas in accounting for the firm
    Personally developed new procedures in management of staff profiles, improving selection process for specific customer needs

  • Mairie Fontaines Saint Martin - Assistante Administrative

    2008 - 2008 Carrying out all main areas in accounting for the firm
    Assisting with accounting and administrative tasks
    Creating an inventory of all council office property

  • M.J.C Fontaines St Martin - Assistante Administrative et Socioculturel

    2007 - 2007 Informing members about club activities
    Developing questionnaire to determine member satisfaction and facilitate formal feedback
    Directing a photo exhibition
    Administering staff in finding solutions to meet the needs for program activities
    Creating informational material (flyers)

Formations

  • Sciences-U

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant Titre Certifié de Niveau II

  • Sciences-U Lyon (Lyon)

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

  • Lycée Professionnel Privée Saint-Charles (Rillieux La Pape)

    Rillieux La Pape 2008 - 2010 Baccalauréat Professionnel Comptabilité

  • Lycée Professionnel Privé Saint-CHARLES (Rillieux La Pape)

    Rillieux La Pape 2006 - 2008 BEP Métiers de la Comptabilité
