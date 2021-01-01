Stephanie BAUER

Mes compétences :
Certificat de premiers secours
Ciel Comptabilité
Sage
Ressources humaines
Volontariat international
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
SNCF
- Assistante GPE
2016 - maintenant
Umanis
- Consultante Ressources Humaines
Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2016
Société Générale
- Conseillère Clientèle en Banque
PARIS2015 - 2015Setting up and maintaining customers’ accounts
Promoting and selling financial products and services to customers
Advicing about savings' accounts
Dealing with enquiries
Hexagone Auto Pièces
- Chargée de déploiement
2013 - 2014Creating and managing the firm
Formulating the strategy and the specifications
Run the accounting
Elaborating procedures
Human Ressources
The Co-op Bookshop Australia
- Vendeuse et Responsable Caisse
2013 - 2013Welcoming and serving customers
Counter Staff, money handling
Managing special advertisements for discounts events
Taking pre-sale orders from customers and entering them into the stock ordering system
Lyon2010 - 2012Overseeing accounts of sub-contractors for all four subsidiaries
Making monthly supplier transactions for body corporate and property management
Overseeing tenants’ weekly payments
Carrying out various tasks in areas of both body corporate and property management
GEODE Conseils
- Assistante Comptable
Saint-Genis-Laval2010 - 2010Completing accounting processes for individual customers
Conducted study to identify most economical payment of firm’s postage needs
Preparing interviews with representatives of businesses for the study
SAS ECARTIP
- Assistante Comptable et Administrative
Décines-Charpieu2009 - 2009Carrying out all main areas in accounting for the firm
Personally developed new procedures in management of staff profiles, improving selection process for specific customer needs
Mairie Fontaines Saint Martin
- Assistante Administrative
2008 - 2008Carrying out all main areas in accounting for the firm
Assisting with accounting and administrative tasks
Creating an inventory of all council office property
M.J.C Fontaines St Martin
- Assistante Administrative et Socioculturel
2007 - 2007Informing members about club activities
Developing questionnaire to determine member satisfaction and facilitate formal feedback
Directing a photo exhibition
Administering staff in finding solutions to meet the needs for program activities
Creating informational material (flyers)