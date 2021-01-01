Stephanie BENMOUSSA-MOLKHOU

Of Counsel and Country Manager at Bersay & Associés.



In 2009, Bersay & Associés opened an office in Tel Aviv, enabling the Firm to work fluently in three languages (French, English and Hebrew) and two legal systems.



I work on a permanent basis in our Tel Aviv Offices.



From our Tel Aviv offices, we support French and Israeli companies of all sizes, acting in numerous key economic areas, and offers them the benefit of its sound knowledge of the French and Israeli business environment.



Israeli clients of the Firm receive legal support from our Israeli base of operations for all their legal needs in France and in French speaking countries in Africa.



French clients of the Firm benefit from the expertise of leading French and Israeli mixed teams, which are capable of addressing their legal needs quickly and efficiently, in accordance with the highest international standards.



