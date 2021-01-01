Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BLANCHET
Ajouter
Stéphanie BLANCHET
Vern sur Seiche
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lacroix sofrel
- Assistante commerciale
Vern sur Seiche
maintenant
Formations
Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne
Rennes
1994 - 1999
Maitrise option Commerce International Anglais-Espagnol
Réseau
Alison JAMES
Benoit QUINQUENEL
Cedric MILANDRE
Fabrice CHAPERON
Frédéric CAUCHY
Guillaume HELLEUX
Mickael DURVILLE
Roland CRAMBERT
Stéphane DUMARTIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z