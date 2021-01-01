Retail
Stéphanie BRUN
Stéphanie BRUN
SENS
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Sens
Ville de Sens
Ville de Sens
Directrice de communication
2014 - maintenant
Formations
EFAP
Paris
2002 - 2005
Réseau
Antoine DESCHAMPS
Patrice BRUN
Sylvie LERIBLE
