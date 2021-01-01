Stephanie BUCHMANN

TECLIB'
- Channel Manager
Paris
2015 - maintenant
I am in charge of the Partnership Channel at Teclib'.
We provide support and additional services on open source solutions (from level 1 to level 3) for 5 software that Teclib' has been developing.
Our support and services offer is based on a reliable infrastructure and strong processes, to help our Partners provide added value solutions to end-customers : consulting, integration and support on our software.
If you are already a user of one of our software (GLPi, Kimios, Stork MDM, Armadito Antivirus, Uhuru Mobile) or if you are an IT Service Company willing to develop business around open source solutions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
http://www.teclib-edition.com