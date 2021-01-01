Retail
Stéphanie BUSTER
Ajouter
Stéphanie BUSTER
STRASBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Anthony textile
- Commerciale
2013 - maintenant
Canal +
- Commercial
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2013
Sponsoring Press Communications
- Commercial
2013 - 2013
Cac
- Commercial
2012 - 2013
ABO press
- VRP
Illkirch
2012 - 2012
Avon cosmétiques
- Ambassadrice
2002 - 2011
Formations
Pigier Creation Strasbourg (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2008 - 2009
cap
coiffure
Réseau
Antoine BOISSIÈRE
Audrey ASSARAF
Benjamin BELLAMS
Bertrand ESCAFFRE
Christophe GRUNFELDER
Geraldine JACOB
Hugues KRIEGER
Jean Francois ESTEVES
Jean-Michel SOISSONG
Pascal SZERMAN
