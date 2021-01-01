Stéphanie ENGELS

- Talent Acquisition Specialist - Kronos Group



Kronos Group is a leading consulting firm created in 2011 who has been identified by the Financial Times as one of the most innovative and fast-growing companies in Europe. Experiencing a continuous expansion among EU market, Kronos Group can now rely on +120 skilled consultants.



Over the years a high expertise has been developed in procurement & supply chain, finance and project management by delivering tailor-made solutions and contributing to the success of the largest companies world-widely.



We support our clients with:

Advisory/strategic consulting: Driving our insights through maturity assessment and making pragmatic recommendations

Business Transformation: Re-engineering processes/organisations, developing people (training) and implementing the best technologies for optimal efficiency (Procurement 4.0)

Spend Optimization: Boosting cost reduction and optimization for a direct bottom-line impact

Operation Consulting: We leverage our expertise to help you deliver ambitious projects and targets thanks to a dedicated consultant or consultants team



Responsibilities:

Presenting as an ambassador of Kronos Group

Identifying, developing and maintaining relationship with top talents to join challenging and exciting consulting projects

Fully responsible for End-to-End recruitment process and continuous process improvement

Analyzing, developing and advising business on candidates to hire as a business partner

Networking to meet talented professionals through Key events (conference, job fairs, summit etc.)



