Menu

Stéphanie MENEGUZZO

BRUGUIERES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • YOUR FRENCH ASSISTANT - Gérante de société

    Bruguières (31150) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • IAE - Elève

    Toulouse (31000) 1996 - 1997 Diplôme d'Etudes Supérieurs en Management International

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel