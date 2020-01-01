Stephanie STEPHANIE GAUVIN (GAUVIN)

19 years of international professional track record in FMCG companies consolidating both Operations and Commercial experiences.



Procurement organization successful achievements, managing budget of over 120M$ and leading and developing multifunctional team up to 40 persons.



Commercial and brand management acumen growing luxury and mass market products categories and heading salesforce network up to 2.000 persons.



Lead new products development up to 60 launches a year for all cosmetics categories, and managed cost savings projects in complex environments.



Global vision to implement and deliver solutions to support and monitor the core strategy, challenges, risks, sustainable growth and performance of the company.



Reliable, committed and team player.

Curious and breakthrough thinking.

Capacity to adapt, resourceful and problem solving.

Analytical and critical thinking.

Result oriented entrepreneurial approach.

Project leadership and decision maker.

International multicultural background.



French native, fluent in English, Spanish and Italian, Chines in progress.