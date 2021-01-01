Retail
Steve MBOH KASSI
Steve MBOH KASSI
TOURS
Mes compétences :
PHP
MySQL
JavaScript
HTML
CSS
NR Communication
- Developpeur web
2015 - 2015
Developpement backend javascript (extJs), php, perl.
Groupe Cyrès
- Développeur PHP
Tours
2013 - 2014
SORECO
- Assistant Administrateur système junior
2000 - 2000
Pas de formation renseignée
Fabrice LE GOFF
Franck OLIVIER
Yann GALET