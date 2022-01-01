Steve NGOMBO

Logistics Supervisor at Strategos Plantations Company

Manager of Charrois Automobiles

Fuel Manager (fuel: Sae 40, 50, 90, Hydraulic Oil and Brake Oil)

Technical Store Manager

In charge of rehabilitation of roads and the plantation site

Director of Operations at TTM (Technique Teams Mosala)

Manager at La Maïserie MIDEMA

Technician operator of production machines at MIDEMA

operator of Production Feed Mille (MIDEMA)

Nova Products production line operators and/or conductors

Ok Foods Production Managers