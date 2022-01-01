Menu

Steve NGOMBO

En résumé

Logistics Supervisor at Strategos Plantations Company
Manager of Charrois Automobiles
Fuel Manager (fuel: Sae 40, 50, 90, Hydraulic Oil and Brake Oil)
Technical Store Manager
In charge of rehabilitation of roads and the plantation site
Director of Operations at TTM (Technique Teams Mosala)
Manager at La Maïserie MIDEMA
Technician operator of production machines at MIDEMA
operator of Production Feed Mille (MIDEMA)
Nova Products production line operators and/or conductors
Ok Foods Production Managers

Entreprises

  • M - Operateur des Machines et ou informaticien

    2012 - 2014 professionnel à la MIDEMA en tant qu'informaticien. ;
    : Opérateur feed Mill (PLC et son tableau de Bohr) et chef d'équipe Maïserie.
    AUTRES FORMATIONS
    * Formation en informatique bureautique Word, Excel, Outlook. ;
    * Formation en système de gestion de Base des données (Access) ;
    * En programmation (Visual Basic (VB 6.0)

  • MIDEMA - Chefs Maiserie et Opérateur Technicien de Machines de Production

    2010 - 2011 Encadreur de finaliste de 3émegradua en informatique ; Analyste programmeur, opérateur technicien des machine de production. avec un rendement de 75% de produits finis

  • la SOCIETE OK FOODS - Technicien de machines informatisées

    2009 - 2010

  • la SOCIETE NOVA PRODACT - Operateur & technicien

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • Institut Superieur De Statistique (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 2008 - 2012 Gradué en informatique de Gestion

  • Institut Saint KIZITO (Kinshasa)

    Kinshasa 2003 - 2004 Diplôme d'état en biologie-chimie
