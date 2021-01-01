Menu

Swen BACKHAUS

  • chef de projet informatique
  • FTPX
  • chef de projet informatique

BERLIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FTPX - Chef de projet informatique

    Informatique | Berling (57370) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel