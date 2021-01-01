Sybille SAINT GIRONS

Researcher and experimenter in living daily the Christ



- guide organizations, teams and people to become their best versions to contribute to the whole

- Strategy on New Paradigm

- Integral ontogogy

- Organic Governance (holacracy, sociocracy)

- Organic economy (alternative currencies and indicators, information system. flow of wealth

- Collective Intelligence, Wisdom and Consciousness





- cooperative integral tools and process (Belbin team role, holacracy, sociacraty, forum ouvert, world cafe, integral vision, holistic approach...)

- cultural creative teams

- groupe of women



Mes compétences :

Nouveau

Stratégie

Strategy

Synergie