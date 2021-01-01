Sybille SAINT GIRONS

Researcher and experimenter in living daily the Christ
- guide organizations, teams and people to become their best versions to contribute to the whole
- Strategy on New Paradigm
- Integral ontogogy
- Organic Governance (holacracy, sociocracy)
- Organic economy (alternative currencies and indicators, information system. flow of wealth
- Collective Intelligence, Wisdom and Consciousness
- cooperative integral tools and process (Belbin team role, holacracy, sociacraty, forum ouvert, world cafe, integral vision, holistic approach...)
- cultural creative teams
- groupe of women
Mes compétences :
Nouveau
Stratégie
Strategy
Synergie