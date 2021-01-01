Sylvain CATODEAU

Cergy-Pontoise2002 - maintenantbureau étude 2002 à 2004 : projet OZ2 (Sonatrach)
2005 à 2006 : projet Rosa (Total EP) construction modules pour FPSO Girassol (Fos sur mer)
2006 à 2007 : projet Rosa (Total EP) hook up offshore sur FPSO Girassol (Angola)
2008 à 2010 : projet Sécurisation de sites Arzew (Algerie) pour Sonatrach
2010 à 2011 : réalisation d'études et suivi sous-traitant de petit projet en Angola
2012 à 2014 : projet CTI3 pour Total EP Gabon Survey/Coordination études/préparation chantier/préparation et supervision réalisations travaux d'arrêt
2014 à 2015 : projet Djéno pour Total EP Congo suivi et coordination de sous-traitant package Telecom/HVAC
2016 à 2017 : projet Azura edo (Nigeria) pour SAG Définition et suivi sous-traitant sécurisation site CCTV/ACS/Anti-intrusion
projet Falcao (Angola) pour Sonagas coordination de l'ingénierie d'achat