Sylvain CATODEAU

Cergy-Pontoise

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Spie ogs - Ingénieur instrumentation

    Cergy-Pontoise 2002 - maintenant bureau étude 2002 à 2004 : projet OZ2 (Sonatrach)
    2005 à 2006 : projet Rosa (Total EP) construction modules pour FPSO Girassol (Fos sur mer)
    2006 à 2007 : projet Rosa (Total EP) hook up offshore sur FPSO Girassol (Angola)
    2008 à 2010 : projet Sécurisation de sites Arzew (Algerie) pour Sonatrach
    2010 à 2011 : réalisation d'études et suivi sous-traitant de petit projet en Angola
    2012 à 2014 : projet CTI3 pour Total EP Gabon Survey/Coordination études/préparation chantier/préparation et supervision réalisations travaux d'arrêt
    2014 à 2015 : projet Djéno pour Total EP Congo suivi et coordination de sous-traitant package Telecom/HVAC
    2016 à 2017 : projet Azura edo (Nigeria) pour SAG Définition et suivi sous-traitant sécurisation site CCTV/ACS/Anti-intrusion
    projet Falcao (Angola) pour Sonagas coordination de l'ingénierie d'achat

  • EAT - Projeteur

    2002 - 2002 Mission chez SPIE ENERTRANS

  • Usinor / IRSID - Technicien analyse gaz

    2001 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

