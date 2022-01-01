Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LAVY
Ajouter
Sylvain LAVY
DAX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axyal
- Responsable production
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Val De Garonne
Marmande
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel