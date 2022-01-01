Retail
Sylvain LE ROUZIC
Sylvain LE ROUZIC
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projets
Outils bureautiques
Entreprises
Mayenne Communauté
- Responsable du Service des Sports
2016 - maintenant
Fédération Française du Sport Universitaire
- Assistant des Directeurs Nationaux
2008 - 2015
Telecom Bretagne
- Coordinateur sportif
Brest Cedex 3
2001 - 2006
Formations
Université Lille 2 Faculté Des Sciences Du Sports FSSEP
Lille
2011 - 2013
Master Management et Gestion du sport
Université De Bretagne Occidentale MST Image et Son
Brest
2002 - 2005
Licence STAPS Education et motricité
