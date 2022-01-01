Menu

Sylvain LELEU

En résumé

I am a Digital Marketing Consultant seeking a full-time position in the field of Travel IT and Airline business, where I can apply my knowledge and skills for continuous improvement. I have broad experience in Project Management and Digital Communication, developing strategies that drive projects to success.

Mes compétences :
Time Management
Return on Investment
e-Commerce implementation
Market analysis
Product testing
Administration
Business Strategy Consulting
Continuous Improvement
Customer Relationship Management
Market Research
Marketing Management
Product Management
Project Management
Strategic Planning
Team Management
broad experience
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Front End
Social Media

Entreprises

  • Moogli Media - Account manager

    2016 - maintenant Moogli-media is a marketing and mailing agency based in Barcelona, Spain. The company monetizes data bases from internal and external sources on the French market via a large panel of partners. Moogli-media spreads advertising from major companies that work in different areas: Carrefour, Yves Saint Laurent, Promod, Disney, Transavia, Price minister, Amazon … and more.

    As Account manager in Moogli-Media, the main objective was to take care of each data base and create value by looking for content, selecting advertisers and defining the best audience for each campaign.

    At the same time, I am in charge of some technical aspect of the job:

    —Target the best audience for each sending (sex, age, profile, geographic area…).
    —Make the technical setup and solve technical issues (HTML coding, tracking pixels, retargeting, images
    and graphic issues).
    —Analyze ROI in order to make midterm send strategies.
    —Analyze the targeted audience behavior to improve customer impact & penetration and ROI
    —Plan and schedule email campaigns to send

    Finally, some other tasks are affected to Account Manager:

    —Look for news partnerships
    —Negotiate prices and volumes
    —Participate to the general strategy of the company (helping people on new projects and mockups)
    —New comer's formation

    This experience has Account Manager in moogli-media offers a daily challenge to people, but also a good shape to improve people's skills and competences.

  • PO Comunicación - Manager & Co-founder

    Barcelone 2016 - maintenant PO Comunicación is a communication agency shared between two freelancers : Lara López Pérez and myself. This project results from merging our skills and cultures to develop online marketing strategies and communication solutions oriented to SMBs.

    Our slogan: "always closer from customers". It reflects the high quality of our work, but also the deep understanding of what our customer are expecting, but also the customers of our clients.

    PO Comunicación is working on various levels :

    Expertise:
    Content and Website Creation, Inbound and Outbound Marketing, Email Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Social Media Management, Social Advertising...

    Technical support:
    Facebook Business Manager, Facebook Instant Articles, Hootsuite, HTML, CSS, PHP, Softwares and API implementation, Web hosting, Tracking and DNS

    Campaign programation :
    Targeting, Segmentation , CPC, CPL, CPA, Native Ads, Copywriting, ...

    E-reputation :
    Improve or maintain your reputation (google, Facebook, Trip advisor, ...)

    Reporting and analysis:
    Data Analysis, ROI Optimization, Audience optimization, Funnel optimization, Online strategy, ...
    If you want more information about what we do, who are our customers or be contacted for a proposal, go visit our website : www.pocomunicacion.com

  • Window France - Marketing Assistant

    2015 - 2015 The French most creative mannequin display company ?

    French company that makes the design and the quality as the core values. Window Mannequins is all around the world, with a large panel of prestigious customers as Louis Vuitton, Dior, H&M, Mango as examples. These companies trust in the quality and originality of Window mannequins to show, highlight and communicate about their products.

    Window Mannequins offered me the opportunity to make an internship and then a contract as Marketing Director Assistant. I had several missions added to the day to day work of a SMB.

    - Market analysis & Business intelligence: Make a market analysis about competitors, existing products and potential customers

    - Improve the CRM tool and support the implementation to Salesforce.com: prepare the files and setup before migration

    - R&D Connected Display Mannequins project: Project management. I made the supervision of each step and coordinated the various stakeholders. The project was developed in partnership with a company based in Paris and specialized in data analysis and behavioral analysis by cameras. I finally redacted the presentation for the pilot customer and went to Paris with the top management to do the meeting with this major actor of the textile industry.

    - Web analytics: by using Google Analytics, I participated to the website improvement. Based on user flow, we improve the customer experience and user interface to make it lighter.

    I finally left the company in order the finish my studies abroad, but I keep a really good memories about the position, the market and the job done during this period.

    CRM, Kick Off management, business intelligence, market study, innovation project: Connected mannequins, internal / external communication, google analytic, Saleforce.com

  • Amadeus Nice - Airline IT - Trainee

    Sophia Antipolis 2014 - 2014 Airline IT EML/GSO

    Database update :
    "Who's In Charge" : update the internal tool used by the commercial teams . I updated information and fleets from more than 2.000 airlines using specific data providers based on IATA codes.

    SAP Crystal dashboards :
    I was in charge of testing the product before a global implementation. My role was to setup dynamic dashboards issued from global sales, using complex excel sheets. The reports were presented to the upper management for strategic meetings.

    KPI and data Analytics :
    find, follow and implement the strategic KPIs using SAP Crystal dashboards

    I finally left the company in order to continue my studies in order to be graduated and get a MBA 2.

    Tracking, reporting and information about contracts, databases and the market.
    Benchmarking, CRM, Internal tool.
    Internet tracking, specialized sources

  • Carrefour - Customer attendance

    Massy 2013 - 2015
    I worked in Carrefour as a student job at the same time I was studying. This position allowed me to learn how to manage the time by fulfilling the study's obligations and the professional ones. This 2-year contract was cut by several internships (see other experiences).

    The position occupied in Carrefour was mainly as cashier and customer attendance. But at the same time, the management gave me the possibility to work with us as "Cashier Manager Assistant". The main purpose of this last position was about helping cashiers in the daily work, solve price issues and support managers in their tasks.

  • Amadeus IT Group / Amadeus North America - Product Manager Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Biot & Boston
    User Guide for e-Commerce implementation team:
    check if there is a gap in the process, look for misunderstanding in the content, illustrations setup

    Functional Specification Guide for new functionalities.
    Check the understandability of documents for external people, reproduce specific procedures on the products and report for updates

    Market Analysis for new functionality/product:
    Market analysis of major airlines in the world to identify e-commerce solutions used and product opportunity.

    Functionality/Product testing after software development before market delivery:
    report lacks and updates to do, and making basic modification one pages using an internal CMS.

    The internship period was split in 3 phases : April to May in France, June to August in the USA and the final period in France, always in the same department (Airline IT e_commerce solutions).

    I was working for several airlines. Product concerned:

    - Amadeus Ticket changer ( ATC shopper et revenue )
    - Shopping basket ( SB shopper et revenue )
    - FlexPrice ( shopper et revenue )

    Basic skill acquisition in:

    - HTML 5
    - CSS 3
    - PHP
    - SQL

Formations

  • ESEI International Business School (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2015 - 2016 Master degree

    Master in Information and Communication Technologies & Startups.

    This master provides knowledge for business creation, innovative communication and digital technologies (CRM, social media, web creation, content strategy).

    Based in Barcelona, Spain, the formation is delivered in English with people coming from all around the world.

    It gave me a strong vision of the digital market, especially in

  • Ipag Business School

    Nice 2014 - 2015 Master degree

    This master formation was oriented on how to manage a company, Online and Offline communication and sales team management and strategy.

    Based in Nice, France the main part of this master was done in French. It also gave me the opportunity to do an internship in Window Mannequins France, a major actor of the Fashion Display Industy.

    This master period gave me a big motivation to further study in

  • Ipag Business School

    Nice 2013 - 2014 BBA

    Bachelor in Business Administration Tongs in English

    The degree is designed to give a great understanding of the functional aspects of a company. It allows students to specialize in a specific academic area after this year. Following this general overview, finally decided to orient my career and my master on Business management and creation.

    Based in Nice, France the class was tongs in English

  • ESICAD

    Nice 2011 - 2013 Two-year technical degree

    Esicad BS is a business school that prepares students for international carriers.

    Based in Nice, France, it is mainly oriented on international trade and businesses.

    This Diploma was the first step to an international career study. It provided me all the basics understanding and skills in terms of management, marketing, sales technic, finance and all other basic knowledge required in this fiel

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel