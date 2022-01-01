Sylvain LELEU

I am a Digital Marketing Consultant seeking a full-time position in the field of Travel IT and Airline business, where I can apply my knowledge and skills for continuous improvement. I have broad experience in Project Management and Digital Communication, developing strategies that drive projects to success.



Mes compétences :

Time Management

Return on Investment

e-Commerce implementation

Market analysis

Product testing

Administration

Business Strategy Consulting

Continuous Improvement

Customer Relationship Management

Market Research

Marketing Management

Product Management

Project Management

Strategic Planning

Team Management

broad experience

HTML

Cascading Style Sheets

Front End

Social Media