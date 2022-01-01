Sylvain LELEU

-
Moogli Media
- Account manager
2016 - maintenant
Moogli-media is a marketing and mailing agency based in Barcelona, Spain. The company monetizes data bases from internal and external sources on the French market via a large panel of partners. Moogli-media spreads advertising from major companies that work in different areas: Carrefour, Yves Saint Laurent, Promod, Disney, Transavia, Price minister, Amazon … and more.
As Account manager in Moogli-Media, the main objective was to take care of each data base and create value by looking for content, selecting advertisers and defining the best audience for each campaign.
At the same time, I am in charge of some technical aspect of the job:
—Target the best audience for each sending (sex, age, profile, geographic area…).
—Make the technical setup and solve technical issues (HTML coding, tracking pixels, retargeting, images
and graphic issues).
—Analyze ROI in order to make midterm send strategies.
—Analyze the targeted audience behavior to improve customer impact & penetration and ROI
—Plan and schedule email campaigns to send
Finally, some other tasks are affected to Account Manager:
—Look for news partnerships
—Negotiate prices and volumes
—Participate to the general strategy of the company (helping people on new projects and mockups)
—New comer's formation
This experience has Account Manager in moogli-media offers a daily challenge to people, but also a good shape to improve people's skills and competences.
-
PO Comunicación
- Manager & Co-founder
Barcelone
2016 - maintenant
PO Comunicación is a communication agency shared between two freelancers : Lara López Pérez and myself. This project results from merging our skills and cultures to develop online marketing strategies and communication solutions oriented to SMBs.
Our slogan: "always closer from customers". It reflects the high quality of our work, but also the deep understanding of what our customer are expecting, but also the customers of our clients.
PO Comunicación is working on various levels :
Expertise:
Content and Website Creation, Inbound and Outbound Marketing, Email Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Social Media Management, Social Advertising...
Technical support:
Facebook Business Manager, Facebook Instant Articles, Hootsuite, HTML, CSS, PHP, Softwares and API implementation, Web hosting, Tracking and DNS
Campaign programation :
Targeting, Segmentation , CPC, CPL, CPA, Native Ads, Copywriting, ...
E-reputation :
Improve or maintain your reputation (google, Facebook, Trip advisor, ...)
Reporting and analysis:
Data Analysis, ROI Optimization, Audience optimization, Funnel optimization, Online strategy, ...
If you want more information about what we do, who are our customers or be contacted for a proposal, go visit our website : www.pocomunicacion.com
-
Window France
- Marketing Assistant
2015 - 2015
The French most creative mannequin display company ?
French company that makes the design and the quality as the core values. Window Mannequins is all around the world, with a large panel of prestigious customers as Louis Vuitton, Dior, H&M, Mango as examples. These companies trust in the quality and originality of Window mannequins to show, highlight and communicate about their products.
Window Mannequins offered me the opportunity to make an internship and then a contract as Marketing Director Assistant. I had several missions added to the day to day work of a SMB.
- Market analysis & Business intelligence: Make a market analysis about competitors, existing products and potential customers
- Improve the CRM tool and support the implementation to Salesforce.com: prepare the files and setup before migration
- R&D Connected Display Mannequins project: Project management. I made the supervision of each step and coordinated the various stakeholders. The project was developed in partnership with a company based in Paris and specialized in data analysis and behavioral analysis by cameras. I finally redacted the presentation for the pilot customer and went to Paris with the top management to do the meeting with this major actor of the textile industry.
- Web analytics: by using Google Analytics, I participated to the website improvement. Based on user flow, we improve the customer experience and user interface to make it lighter.
I finally left the company in order the finish my studies abroad, but I keep a really good memories about the position, the market and the job done during this period.
CRM, Kick Off management, business intelligence, market study, innovation project: Connected mannequins, internal / external communication, google analytic, Saleforce.com
-
Amadeus Nice
- Airline IT - Trainee
Sophia Antipolis
2014 - 2014
Airline IT EML/GSO
Database update :
"Who's In Charge" : update the internal tool used by the commercial teams . I updated information and fleets from more than 2.000 airlines using specific data providers based on IATA codes.
SAP Crystal dashboards :
I was in charge of testing the product before a global implementation. My role was to setup dynamic dashboards issued from global sales, using complex excel sheets. The reports were presented to the upper management for strategic meetings.
KPI and data Analytics :
find, follow and implement the strategic KPIs using SAP Crystal dashboards
I finally left the company in order to continue my studies in order to be graduated and get a MBA 2.
Tracking, reporting and information about contracts, databases and the market.
Benchmarking, CRM, Internal tool.
Internet tracking, specialized sources
-
Carrefour
- Customer attendance
Massy
2013 - 2015
I worked in Carrefour as a student job at the same time I was studying. This position allowed me to learn how to manage the time by fulfilling the study's obligations and the professional ones. This 2-year contract was cut by several internships (see other experiences).
The position occupied in Carrefour was mainly as cashier and customer attendance. But at the same time, the management gave me the possibility to work with us as "Cashier Manager Assistant". The main purpose of this last position was about helping cashiers in the daily work, solve price issues and support managers in their tasks.
-
Amadeus IT Group / Amadeus North America
- Product Manager Trainee
2012 - 2012
Biot & Boston
User Guide for e-Commerce implementation team:
check if there is a gap in the process, look for misunderstanding in the content, illustrations setup
Functional Specification Guide for new functionalities.
Check the understandability of documents for external people, reproduce specific procedures on the products and report for updates
Market Analysis for new functionality/product:
Market analysis of major airlines in the world to identify e-commerce solutions used and product opportunity.
Functionality/Product testing after software development before market delivery:
report lacks and updates to do, and making basic modification one pages using an internal CMS.
The internship period was split in 3 phases : April to May in France, June to August in the USA and the final period in France, always in the same department (Airline IT e_commerce solutions).
I was working for several airlines. Product concerned:
- Amadeus Ticket changer ( ATC shopper et revenue )
- Shopping basket ( SB shopper et revenue )
- FlexPrice ( shopper et revenue )
Basic skill acquisition in:
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- PHP
- SQL