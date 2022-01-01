Retail
Sylvain MALAPEL
Ajouter
Sylvain MALAPEL
VALENCIENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
B'Twin - Oxylane
- Ingénieuur Produit - Product Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Alstom Transport
- Resonsable Planning Projet
2008 - maintenant
Alstom Transport
- PrPM
2008 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne CHANTELOUP
Arnaud CHANTELOUP
Frederic MILLIEN
Lucie MALAPEL
Lucile DESREUMAUX - HANS
Matthieu BODY
Pauline PETITPREZ
Romain BECQUART
Thomas DÉFOSSEZ