Sylvain MALBRANQUE

Villeneuve d'Ascq

En résumé

Certifications :

+ Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert
- Windows Server 2012, Private Cloud

+ Microsoft Certified Solution Associate
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows Server 2008

+ Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
- Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization
- Windows Server 2008, Active Directory Configuration
- Windows Server 2008, Applications Infrastructure Configuration
- Windows Server 2008, Network Infrastructure Configuration

+ Microsoft Certified System Engineer
- Windows Server 2003
- Windows Server 2000



+ 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
+ 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
+ 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012
+ 70-693 : PRO - Windows Server 2008 R2, Virtualization Administrator
+ 70-659 : TS - Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization
+ 70-647 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator
+ 70-646 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Server Administrator

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange Server
Hyper-V
Administration système
Forefront TMG 2010
Zyxel
Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2/2012
Windows XP/Vista/7/8
Backup Exec
Trend Micro WorryFree
Trend Micro OfficeScan

Entreprises

  • Access It - Consultant Systeme Microsoft

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1999 - maintenant Audit, définition, mise en place d'architecture système (physique et virtuelle).
    Administration d'environnement Microsoft
    Etude de migration
    Déploiement du centre de formations
    Formateur sur les technologies d'Infrastructure Microsoft
    Support sur les environnements Microsoft
    Expert Niveau 2 sur les Antivirus TrendMicro

Formations

