Sylvain MALBRANQUE

Certifications :



+ Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert

- Windows Server 2012, Private Cloud



+ Microsoft Certified Solution Associate

- Windows Server 2012

- Windows Server 2008



+ Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist

- Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization

- Windows Server 2008, Active Directory Configuration

- Windows Server 2008, Applications Infrastructure Configuration

- Windows Server 2008, Network Infrastructure Configuration



+ Microsoft Certified System Engineer

- Windows Server 2003

- Windows Server 2000







+ 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012

+ 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012

+ 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012

+ 70-693 : PRO - Windows Server 2008 R2, Virtualization Administrator

+ 70-659 : TS - Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization

+ 70-647 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator

+ 70-646 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Server Administrator



Mes compétences :

Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange Server

Hyper-V

Administration système

Forefront TMG 2010

Zyxel

Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2/2012

Windows XP/Vista/7/8

Backup Exec

Trend Micro WorryFree

Trend Micro OfficeScan