Sylvain MALBRANQUE

Certifications :
+ Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert
- Windows Server 2012, Private Cloud
+ Microsoft Certified Solution Associate
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows Server 2008
+ Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
- Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization
- Windows Server 2008, Active Directory Configuration
- Windows Server 2008, Applications Infrastructure Configuration
- Windows Server 2008, Network Infrastructure Configuration
+ Microsoft Certified System Engineer
- Windows Server 2003
- Windows Server 2000
+ 70-246 : Monitoring and Operating a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
+ 70-247 : Configuring and Deploying a Private Cloud with System Center 2012
+ 70-417 : Upgrading Your Skills to MCSA Windows Server 2012
+ 70-693 : PRO - Windows Server 2008 R2, Virtualization Administrator
+ 70-659 : TS - Windows Server 2008 R2, Server Virtualization
+ 70-647 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Enterprise Administrator
+ 70-646 : Pro: Windows Server 2008, Server Administrator
Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Exchange Server
Hyper-V
Administration système
Forefront TMG 2010
Zyxel
Windows Server 2003/2008/2008R2/2012
Windows XP/Vista/7/8
Backup Exec
Trend Micro WorryFree
Trend Micro OfficeScan