Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MANDALA
Ajouter
Sylvain MANDALA
Annecy Le Vieux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe ACB Concessionnaire Xerox
- Key Account Manager
Annecy Le Vieux
2012 - maintenant
Formations
CFC Aix Les Bains (Aix Les Bains)
Aix Les Bains
1991 - 1993
BTS Commerce International
Réseau
Albane MAZY
Anne RIDEAU
Emeric MAZY
Johan GALLIAND
Maryline STEVANT
Muriel LAPERRIERE
Tony DOLDO