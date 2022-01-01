Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MARGNALE
Ajouter
Sylvain MARGNALE
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Lycée Chevrollier
Angers
2013 - maintenant
BTS SIO SISR
Lycée Sully
Nogent Le Rotrou
2011 - 2013
BAC PRO SEN TR
Lycée Polyvalent Edouard Branly
Dreux
2009 - 2011
CAP
Réseau