Sylvain MAUDUIT

PARIS

En résumé

Addicted to technologies, and very curious, I like evolving in small or medium companies in order to acquire knowledge next to people who are building the web.

The “product” approach is essential for me as well as companies which are betting on people and teams.

Mes compétences :
Symfony2
PHP5
Ruby
Ubuntu
Cloud computing
Python
Bash Script
Apache
Postgresql
Debian
Nginx
Linux/UNIX
HTML5 CSS3
Javascript
Nodejs
LESS
Heroku
Chef
MySQL
Jenkins
JQuery
Varnish
Behat
PHPUnit
Test unitaire
Puppet
Amazon Web Services
Agile Development
REST
A/B Testing
Business Unit Management
Redis
AngularJS
GruntJS
PHPSpec
Scrum
Test fonctionnel
Backbone.js
Java
Memcache
TravisCI

Entreprises

  • Etsy - Mobile product manager

    2014 - maintenant Management of mobile department. Project supervision of mobile website & multi-platform handheld device apps development.

  • Etsy - Backend architect & developer (Core-team)

    2013 - 2014 Application & architecture engineering. Migration of existing stack to cloud- base SOA architecture on Symfony2 framework.

  • Openclassrooms - Backend developer

    Paris 2013 - 2013 API & backend platform conception.
    Development of a new collaborative community learning platform engine, designed to host digital courses (MOOC).

  • Openclassrooms - Devops & IT manager

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Production operation & monitoring management.
    Migration of production stack to public PAAS and to private cloud solution. Improvements of developer tools & environment.
    Management of the company IT park.

  • VIDELIO - Internship: Full-stack developer

    GENNEVILLIERS 2010 - 2010 Company public website rewrite.
    Development of custom Javascript layout engine, suitable for multimedia broadcasting.

  • Agarik (Bull Group) - Internship: Full-stack developer

    2009 - 2009 Conception of real-time IT park & servers monitoring dashboard. Automation of statistic reports about helpdesk performance.

  • Mikros Image - Internship: Developer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 Development of an in-house ticketing solution.

Formations

  • Polytech Paris-Sud

    Orsay 2006 - 2011 Master of Engineering (M.Eng.)

    Specialisations: Artificial intelligence & 3D image rendering algorithms

    Activités associatives & annexes : Président de l'association audiovisuelle de l'école : CinéFIPS (2008-2009), Président du Bureau des Ingénieurs de Paris Sud : BIPS (2008-2011), Représentant étudiant élu au Conseil des Etudes et de la Vie Universitaire (CEVU) (2009-2010)

