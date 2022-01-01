Sylvain MAUDUIT

Addicted to technologies, and very curious, I like evolving in small or medium companies in order to acquire knowledge next to people who are building the web.



The “product” approach is essential for me as well as companies which are betting on people and teams.



Mes compétences :

Symfony2

PHP5

Ruby

Ubuntu

Cloud computing

Python

Bash Script

Apache

Postgresql

Debian

Nginx

Linux/UNIX

HTML5 CSS3

Javascript

Nodejs

LESS

Heroku

Chef

MySQL

Jenkins

JQuery

Varnish

Behat

PHPUnit

Test unitaire

Puppet

Amazon Web Services

Agile Development

REST

A/B Testing

Business Unit Management

Redis

AngularJS

GruntJS

PHPSpec

Scrum

Test fonctionnel

Backbone.js

Java

Memcache

TravisCI