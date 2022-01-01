Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MERLIER
Ajouter
Sylvain MERLIER
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crèmerie Exploitation
- Chef de Secteur
2017 - maintenant
Mise en place de la politique commerciale
LIDL
- Responsable de secteur
Strasbourg
2002 - 2016
ANIMATION DE PLUSIEURS MAGASINS : ELABORER ET SUIVRE LES OBJECTIFS; GESTION D EQUIPE (recrutement ,formation et animation) ; GARANT ET MISE EN PLACE DE LA POLITIQUE COMMERCIALE
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benoit CANCE
Bri RED
Christophe MOUTIE
Mariane GRUEL
Mathurin DAURIAC
Maxime BORGOO
Nicolas FERREOL
Sophia NUNES, PMP
Yasar ILHAN