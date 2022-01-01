Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MEZIL
Ajouter
Sylvain MEZIL
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LAUM, UMR-CNRS 6613
- PhD Student
2009 - maintenant
Development of a nonlinear frequency-mixing photoacoustic technique for non-destructive testing,
Crack characterization with both experiments and theory
Université du Maine
- Teaching Assistant
Le Mans
2009 - maintenant
Acoustics,
Mathematics,
Vibrations
Formations
Université Du Maine (Le Mans)
Le Mans
2007 - 2009
Réseau
Alann RENAULT
Anne-Sophie BONNE
Arthur HENRY
Bruno GAZENGEL
Côme OLIVIER
Jean-Pierre DALMONT
Pol LE RAY
Rachel POMMIER
Sylvain GRENIER
Thibaut DEVAUX