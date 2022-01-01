Retail
Sylvain MIOT
Sylvain MIOT
FIERVILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Miot + Nobis ébénisterie
- Cogérant
2011 - maintenant
CARL
- Plasturgiste
Oberhoffen-sur-Moder
2009 - 2010
GABELLA
- Ébéniste
2007 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Pierre Vernotte DMA (Moirans En Montagne)
Moirans En Montagne
2004 - 2007
DMA ébénisterie
Lycée ESAT De Giel
Giel Courteilles
1998 - 2002
CAP / BAC PRO
Collège BIGNON (Mortagne Au Perche)
Mortagne Au Perche
1994 - 1997
Céline MARIE
Emmanuel CREPINEL
Fabien DEROUAULT
Inès DURAND DE GEVIGNEY
Jacques BREMOND
Laurent THOREL
Leprince JONATHAN
Pauline DECOMBE
Sébastien ROUSTIN
Sophie DOUVRY