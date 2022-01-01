Menu

Sylvain PALAS

London

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Made.com - Senior Supply Chain Planner

    London 2012 - 2016

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Coordinateur de Transports Internationnaux

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2012 - 2012

  • Mécanique Aéronautique Pyrénéenne - Gestionnaire de Production et Interface Client

    SERRES-CASTET 2007 - 2011

  • Turbomeca - Gestionnaire de Production

    BORDES 2006 - 2006

  • DHL - Affreteur

    Roissy en France 2005 - 2006

  • BMV - 64 Express - Chef de projet junior

    2005 - 2005

  • Transports Destandau - Exploitant transport

    2001 - 2003

  • Infodirect - Assistant Logistique

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • Univerité De Pau Et Des Pays De L'Adour (Pau)

    Pau 2003 - 2005

  • Fauvel Formation

    Bayonne 2001 - 2003 BTS

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Artigues Près Bordeaux. 1999 - 2001 Bac Pro

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel