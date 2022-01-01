Retail
Sylvain PAQUIEN
Sylvain PAQUIEN
LYON
Pas de description
SODIMAV LYON
- Directeur de filiale
2014 - maintenant
ISCO
Grenoble
1992 - 1995
Fabien SILVE
Fabienne CLABAUT
Hélène PROBST
Patrick KIRCH
Philippe BORGES
Philippe BOUSSEAU
Pierre PROAL