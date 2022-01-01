Retail
Sylvain PENVEN
Sylvain PENVEN
Issy les Moulineaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Rocher
- Responsable Maintenance
Issy les Moulineaux
2018 - maintenant
GROUPE ROCHER
- Responsable Maintenance Process
Issy les Moulineaux
2015 - 2018
GROUPE YVES ROCHER
- Responsable Maintenance Infrastuctures et Utilités
Issy les Moulineaux
2014 - 2015
GROUPE YVES ROCHER
- Technicien de Maintenance
Issy les Moulineaux
2011 - 2013
Clemessy
- Technicien Instrumentiste
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2010
Formations
IUT
Saint Nazaire
2007 - 2008
Licence Professionnelle Management des Services Maintenance
Lycée Marcel Callo
Redon
1999 - 2001
BTS Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée Marcel Callo
Redon
1998 - 1999
Baccalauréat STI Génie Mécanique
Réseau
Alexandra FERRÉ
Jean-Charles THUE
Laetitia CORFEC
Lucas OLIVIER
Mickael MARTIN