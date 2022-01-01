Menu

Sylvain PRENEY

MONTMARAULT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DSP Dépannage Sylvain Preney - Chef d'entreprise

    2010 - maintenant

  • Lindron - Technicien SAV

    2004 - 2009

Formations

  • CFB (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2001 - 2003

Réseau