Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain PRESTI
Ajouter
Sylvain PRESTI
ARCACHON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pierre et vacances Center Parc
- Chef d'entretien
2006 - maintenant
Formations
STAPS Bordeaux (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1994 - 2000