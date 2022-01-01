Retail
Sylvain PUJOLS
Sylvain PUJOLS
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Rapid Prototyping
Python Programming
CATIA
C++
Entreprises
FABRIK
- CTO
2016 - maintenant
Grand Souk Musical Festival
- Volunteer
2008 - 2014
Formations
Arts Et Métiers (Bordeaux Talence)
Bordeaux Talence
2015 - 2018
Lycée Pierre De Fermat
Toulouse
2013 - 2015
Réseau
Julienne LAURENZ