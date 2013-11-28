Sylvain RAGOT

I'm a frontend developer, mainly focused on interface's usability & fluidity. I have got 3 years of experience building Single Page Applications and webapps using up-to-date technologies like AngularJS, Zurb foundation, Ruby on Rails, Backbone, AWS, Docker, ...



I also have a passion for webdesign. You know it: there is no great application without a great design(er)! I have started to create mockups for the last application I contributed to, and I want to continue to work in this direction (and ideally working with an actual designer).



I love startups ! They are the best place to keep creativity to a high level and stay open to new things (professionnaly and humanly). My previous experiences in such companies made me autonomous and involved not only doing professional tasks but also in the life of the company. I'm also able to quickly iterate over my code / design to take into account user's feedback.



Mes compétences :

MySQL

Latex

HTML5 CSS3

Symfony

PHP5

Symfony2

Android

Linux

Cloud Amazon

Informatique

JQuery

JavaScript/Ajax

AngularJS

Karma

Git

Github

Microsoft Excel