Menu

Sylvain RAGOT

Rennes

En résumé

I'm a frontend developer, mainly focused on interface's usability & fluidity. I have got 3 years of experience building Single Page Applications and webapps using up-to-date technologies like AngularJS, Zurb foundation, Ruby on Rails, Backbone, AWS, Docker, ...

I also have a passion for webdesign. You know it: there is no great application without a great design(er)! I have started to create mockups for the last application I contributed to, and I want to continue to work in this direction (and ideally working with an actual designer).

I love startups ! They are the best place to keep creativity to a high level and stay open to new things (professionnaly and humanly). My previous experiences in such companies made me autonomous and involved not only doing professional tasks but also in the life of the company. I'm also able to quickly iterate over my code / design to take into account user's feedback.

Mes compétences :
MySQL
Latex
HTML5 CSS3
Symfony
PHP5
Symfony2
Android
Linux
Cloud Amazon
Informatique
JQuery
JavaScript/Ajax
AngularJS
Karma
Git
Github
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft Entertainment - Développeur Outils Web

    Rennes 2017 - maintenant

  • PredicSis - Frontend engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2016 This experience was really interesting as I'm now able to create mockups for large applications with advanced design, contribute with other devs in order to make it real and used by real people. It was also an opportunity to use powerful and up-to-date tools & frameworks. I learnt so much things about the life of a startup. I also met very talented people, it was a great pleasure to work with you guys!

  • Www.coocoonhome.com 1er Réseau Social Immobilier - Ingénieur de développement Web 2.0

    2011 - 2013 Contribution au développement du premier réseau social dédié au domaine de l'immobilier. Mise en place notamment des modules de mise en relation, de messagerie ainsi que de la brique de paiement.

    Le développement s'effectue à l'aide du framework Symfony en parrallèle d'une base de donnée MySQL

Formations

  • École Nationale Supérieure Des Sciences Appliquées Et De Technologie ENSSAT (Lannion)

    Lannion 2007 - 2011 Ingénieur

    - major: Software and Informatic Systems
    - minor: Electronics

    - Project manager of ENSSAT Robotics
    - TOEIC 850
    - Final year study project : web application using symfony 1.4 (PHP/mysql) to manage school's inventory databases

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Dumas

    Ales 2004 - 2007 Equivalence BAC+2

  • Lycée Dhuoda

    Nîmes 2001 - 2004 Bac STI

    Mention bien

Réseau