Sylvain ROCTON

LYON

En résumé

Je suis actuellement formateur en génie énergie renouvelable

Chauffage gaz fioul, froid, climatisation, solaire ,bois et granules

Titulaire de la formation attestation aptitude manipulation fluide frigorigène

Habilite BR, BC et B2V

Je suis marié 1 enfants

J'habite sur st romain en gier

Mes compétences :
Excel avancé
Word
Energie
CLIMATISATION INDUSTRIELLE
Froid et Climatisation Industrielle
Chauffage bois
chauffage fioul
chauffage gaz
Solaire thermique
Autocad
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Génie Climatique-Lycée Professionnel- Ogec Sainte Claire - Formateur

    2009 - maintenant Formation Manipulation Fluide Frigorigène-Attestation aptitude ;
    -Formation Froid industriel et Commerciale
    -Formation Pompe à chaleur-Climatisation -Traitement de l'air
    -Formation Chaudière gaz et fioul, bois
    -Formation CQP installateur Solaire
    -Groupe Adulte nb : 15 à 20 personnes.

  • POLYTROPIC - Responsable & Formateur

    2007 - 2009 Responsable SAV- Formateur - Fabricant Pompes à chaleur - Ets POLYTROPIC
    -Gestion du service SAV, Gestions interventions, Gestions Réseau SAV FRANCE
    -Gestion SAV Atelier
    -Formateur Produits clients et réseau intervenants
    -Formations théorique et Pratique sur toute la gamme pompe à chaleur.
    -Groupe adultes nb: 15 à 20 personnes.
    -Volume vente machine société : 4000/An
    -Clients : Desjoyaux Piscines, Brossette, Richarson, Groupe Sonepar, Prolians

  • DELTA PROCESS - Technicien

    2003 - 2007 Technicien Metteur au point - Fabricant Refroidisseur-Ets Delta Process
    -Essai refroidisseur sur banc de test (réglages et tests organes de sécurité)
    -Petite et moyenne puissance de 6 à 100 KW
    -Technicien SAV hotline : organisation et gestion interventions SAV
    -Client : Airbus, Renault, Peugeot, Caterpillar

  • Ets Bureau - Stage

    2003 - 2003 Etude et réalisation plan, bilan thermique, conception chaufferie, conception circuit eau glacée, circuit eau chaude, Réunion de chantier ;
    - Utilisation des logiciels Autocad, Perrenoud Window

  • Roland gard - Technicien Frigoriste & Monteur

    1999 - 2001 Technicien Frigoriste (Monteur, Dépanneur) - Ets Froid Cévenol - 84
    -Client : Grande distribution
    Technicien Frigoriste (Monteur, Dépanneur) -Ets Roland Gard - 26 Valence
    - Matériel Installé : Daikin (VRV), Airwell Multi spli ;
    - Clients : Crédit Agricole, Caisse d'épargne, Rhône Poulenc, ASF
    Technicien Frigoriste (Dépanneur)- Ets MATAL - 26 Valence
    - Clients : Grandes surfaces (Leclerc, Carrefour, Auchan)

Formations

  • CCI De St-Etienne

    St Etienne 2013 - 2013 Formation management

    (gérer et motiver une équipe, intelligente relationnelle)

  • CENTRE AFPA

    Cannes La Bocca 2002 - 2003 BTS

    BTS EGC Bureau d'étude Génie Climatique Chauffage Froid Clim 06 (

  • Lycée Jean Mermoz (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1996 - 1998 BTS

    E.T.E Equipement Technique Energie option : C (Froid et Climatisation) 34

  • Lycée Astier

    Aubenas 1994 - 1996 Baccalaureate Degree

    Baccalauréat STI-GE Electrotechnique 07 - Aubenas

    LANGUES & INFORMATIQUE

