Sylvain ROCTON

Je suis actuellement formateur en génie énergie renouvelable



Chauffage gaz fioul, froid, climatisation, solaire ,bois et granules



Titulaire de la formation attestation aptitude manipulation fluide frigorigène



Habilite BR, BC et B2V



Je suis marié 1 enfants



J'habite sur st romain en gier



Mes compétences :

Excel avancé

Word

Energie

CLIMATISATION INDUSTRIELLE

Froid et Climatisation Industrielle

Chauffage bois

chauffage fioul

chauffage gaz

Solaire thermique

Autocad

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel