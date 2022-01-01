Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain ROUX
Ajouter
Sylvain ROUX
Malakoff Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIE ICS
- Technicien Exploitation Informat
Malakoff Cedex
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Cesi (Aix En Provences)
Aix En Provences
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel